Game 1 — Lightning at Panthers: Lineups, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The power was shut off for the Florida Panthers in the first round of their playoff series as they failed to score a single goal when holding the man advantage.

That is 0-for-19 on the power play for those of you scoring at home.

Still, despite the power blackout, the Panthers were pretty dominant 5-on-5 — and 4-on-4 — in their 4-2 series win against the Washington Capitals.

The lack of success on the power play was obviously a focus for the Panthers in that series against the Capitals.

The noise surrounding it only grew as the number, and the series, did.

Coach Andrew Brunette certainly heard the grumblings and, as the guy in charge of the power play unit, is working on getting it back on track.

He sounds confident it will — hopefully sooner than later.

As for his team, well, Jonathan Huberdeau joked about the 0-19 in his postgame presser following the win against the Capitals.

Brunette figures this is a new series and a chance to put the bad things from the past series in the rearview.

“I think you reset it at zero,” Brunette said. “Nobody really cares when you win a series whether you scored on the power play or not. This is a new series and we have an opportunity to get better at it. We have been great at it all year, we just had a hiccup during that series and it compounded as we went.

“Hopefully we have a fresh mentality moving forward. I think, with our skill guys, we just need to make a play and that will loosen right up.”

Unless a reporter asks about it, the Panthers are not talking about 0-19. Although it is probably in the back of their minds.

“Like I said, no one really cares,” Brunette said. “We’re all digging in and trying to work on it. It’s a new series and we’ll need it this series more than ever. It needs to be good.”

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING

Game 1: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: TNT

TNT Postgame: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-160); Puck line (-1.5, +155); Over/Under 7 (+110/-130); Series (-165)

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

Coach: Andrew Brunette

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 28 Claude Giroux

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 8 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair

55 Noel Acciari // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist

8 Ben Chiarot // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 52 MacKenzie Weegar

7 Radko Gudas // 62 Brandon Montour

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

PP1: Reinhart – Barkov – Giroux – Huberdeau – Ekblad

PP2: Hornqvist – Bennett – Duclair – Verhaeghe – Montour

Scratched: Lucas Carlsson, Petteri Lindbohm, Joe Thornton, Robert Hagg, Jonas Johansson, Maxim Mamin

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Mason Marchment (LBI, d2d)

PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING LINEUP

Coach: Jon Cooper

91 Steven Stamkos // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 86 Nikita Kucherov

18 Ondrej Palat // 20 Nick Paul // 17 Alex Killorn

38 Brandon Hagel // 16 Riley Nash // 79 Ross Colton

14 Pat Maroon // 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare // 10 Corey Perry

7 Victor Hedman // 81 Erik Cernak

27 Ryan McDonagh // 44 Jan Rutta

98 Mikhail Sergachev // 52 Cal Foote

88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

1 Brian Elliott

PP1: Killorn – Stamkos – Perry – Hedman – Kucherov

PP2: Paul – Colton – Hagel – Palat – Sergachev

Injured: Brayden Point (LBI, d2d)