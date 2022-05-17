Panthers Playoff GameDay
Game 1 — Lightning at Panthers: Lineups, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The power was shut off for the Florida Panthers in the first round of their playoff series as they failed to score a single goal when holding the man advantage.
That is 0-for-19 on the power play for those of you scoring at home.
Still, despite the power blackout, the Panthers were pretty dominant 5-on-5 — and 4-on-4 — in their 4-2 series win against the Washington Capitals.
The lack of success on the power play was obviously a focus for the Panthers in that series against the Capitals.
The noise surrounding it only grew as the number, and the series, did.
Coach Andrew Brunette certainly heard the grumblings and, as the guy in charge of the power play unit, is working on getting it back on track.
He sounds confident it will — hopefully sooner than later.
As for his team, well, Jonathan Huberdeau joked about the 0-19 in his postgame presser following the win against the Capitals.
Brunette figures this is a new series and a chance to put the bad things from the past series in the rearview.
“I think you reset it at zero,” Brunette said. “Nobody really cares when you win a series whether you scored on the power play or not. This is a new series and we have an opportunity to get better at it. We have been great at it all year, we just had a hiccup during that series and it compounded as we went.
“Hopefully we have a fresh mentality moving forward. I think, with our skill guys, we just need to make a play and that will loosen right up.”
Unless a reporter asks about it, the Panthers are not talking about 0-19. Although it is probably in the back of their minds.
“Like I said, no one really cares,” Brunette said. “We’re all digging in and trying to work on it. It’s a new series and we’ll need it this series more than ever. It needs to be good.”
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING
- Game 1: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: TNT
- Postgame: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
- Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-160); Puck line (-1.5, +155); Over/Under 7 (+110/-130); Series (-165)
PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING
- Regular season series — Tied 2-2: Florida 4, @Lightning 1 (Oct. 19); @Lightning 3, Florida 2 OT (Nov. 13); @Florida 9, Lightning 3 (Dec 30); Tampa Bay 8, @Florida 4 (April 24).
- All-time regular season series: Panthers lead 73-49-18, 10 ties
- Playoff history: Second meeting; Tampa Bay d. Florida 4-2 in R1, 2021
- Round 1: Florida d. Washington 4-2; Tampa Bay d. Toronto 4-3
- Full schedule — Game 1: Tampa Bay at Florida (TNT), 7; Game 2: Tampa Bay at Florida, Thursday, 7 (TNT); Game 3: Florida at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 1:30 (TNT); Game 4: Florida at Tampa Bay, Monday, 7 (TNT); Game 5*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Wednesday, May 25 (Time, TV TBA); Game 6*: Florida at Tampa Bay Lightning, Friday, May 27 (Time, TV TBA); Game 7*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Sunday, May 29 (Time, TV TBA). (*) — If necessary.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
Coach: Andrew Brunette
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 28 Claude Giroux
11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 8 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair
55 Noel Acciari // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist
8 Ben Chiarot // 5 Aaron Ekblad
42 Gus Forsling // 52 MacKenzie Weegar
7 Radko Gudas // 62 Brandon Montour
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
PP1: Reinhart – Barkov – Giroux – Huberdeau – Ekblad
PP2: Hornqvist – Bennett – Duclair – Verhaeghe – Montour
Scratched: Lucas Carlsson, Petteri Lindbohm, Joe Thornton, Robert Hagg, Jonas Johansson, Maxim Mamin
Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Mason Marchment (LBI, d2d)
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING LINEUP
Coach: Jon Cooper
91 Steven Stamkos // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 86 Nikita Kucherov
18 Ondrej Palat // 20 Nick Paul // 17 Alex Killorn
38 Brandon Hagel // 16 Riley Nash // 79 Ross Colton
14 Pat Maroon // 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare // 10 Corey Perry
7 Victor Hedman // 81 Erik Cernak
27 Ryan McDonagh // 44 Jan Rutta
98 Mikhail Sergachev // 52 Cal Foote
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
1 Brian Elliott
PP1: Killorn – Stamkos – Perry – Hedman – Kucherov
PP2: Paul – Colton – Hagel – Palat – Sergachev
Injured: Brayden Point (LBI, d2d)
