Streak Ends: Canucks Drive Through Panthers in Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks got their rush game going against the Panthers Thursday night and ended Florida’s seven-game point streak with a 4-0 win.

Vancouver’s first three goals of the night were results of the Canucks being able to roll through the zone and create scoring chances — and the Panthers were unable to answer with goalie Kevin Lankinen (27 saves) standing tall.

Lankinen was the last goalie to shutout the Panthers, making 33 saves for Nashville in a 3-0 win back in March.

Florida lost 4-0 in Vancouver a year ago and were shutout six times last season.

It was a tough-luck loss for Sergei Bobrovsky who had a good game despite the numbers.

Vancouver got its first goal off a puck that deflected off Aaron Ekblad’s stick as he was in the shooting lane; the second was off a redirection, and the third came on a rebound.

Jake DeBrusk knocked in a Quinn Hughes’ point shot on the power play to make it 4-0.

— The Panthers had won six of seven during their point (6-0-1) streak.

— Vancouver won the two-game season series after beating the Panthers in overtime back in October.

— Sasha Barkov’s seven-game scoring streak (five goals, 10 points) also came to an end.

HOW THEY SCORED

Canucks 1, Panthers 0 (2:23 1st): The Panthers turn over the puck, allowing the Canucks to come in on the rush. Connor Soucy ripped one from the slot and it deflected off the stick of Aaron Ekblad and past Sergei Bobrovsky .

The Panthers turn over the puck, allowing the Canucks to come in on the rush. ripped one from the slot and it deflected off the stick of and past . Canucks 2, Panthers 0 (18:41 1st): Vancouver gets another rush attempt, scoring when Danton Heinen is in front of the net and redirects Max Sasson’s shot.

Vancouver gets another rush attempt, scoring when is in front of the net and redirects shot. Canucks 3, Panthers 0 (4:53 2nd): The Canucks roll through the zone once again with Brock Boeser scoring off his own rebound.

The Canucks roll through the zone once again with scoring off his own rebound. Canucks 4, Panthers 0 (12:57 3rd PP): Nine seconds into the power play, Jake DeBrusk tips in a point shot from Quinn Hughes to put this late night game to bed.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Kevin Lankinen , Vancouver

, Vancouver 2. Quinn Hughes , Vancouver

, Vancouver 3. J.T. Miller, Vancouver

ON DECK: GAME 31