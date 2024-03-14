Connect with us

FHN Film Room: Vladimir Tarasenko Already Plays Florida Panthers Style

9 hours ago

Florida Panthers Vladimir Tarasenko
Vladimir Tarasenko has been a perfect fit on both ends of the ice for the Florida Panthers. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

When the Florida Panthers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko two days ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the major storyline was that he would add another wrinkle to the Panthers’ offense.

After all, Tarasenko earned a reputation as one of the NHL’s top snipers after scoring at least 30 goals six times throughout his 13-year NHL career.

And, yes, he has looked as dynamic as ever in his first three games with the Panthers — scoring two goals and three points while generating countless scoring chances — but that has not been the most impressive part of his game thus far.

His play in the defensive zone has been just as good as his offense; Tarasenko has shown he is not afraid to get engaged in the game physically.

It’s exactly the same style of game the Panthers play.

