WATCH: Florida Panthers Postgame from Boston

The Florida Panthers saw their quest for an 82-0 regular season come to a close Monday night as they fell short in what would have been another epic Boston comeback as they lost 5-3 to the Bruins.

All joking aside, the big news from the game was the loss of Aaron Ekblad to a lower body injury midway through the second period.

Coach Paul Maurice did not speak much about the injury only that it was lower-body and that Ekblad would be looked at on Tuesday in South Florida.

The postgame was kind of short with Maurice, Sergei Bobrovsky and Colin White all speaking to the gathered media.

Anyway, the Panthers are flying home and will have Tuesday off; the team opens its 2022-23 home season with the opener Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

That game will be televised nationally on TNT.

PANTHERS ON DECK

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS