WATCH: Florida Panthers Postgame from Boston

Published

1 second ago

on

Florida panthers

The Florida Panthers saw their quest for an 82-0 regular season come to a close Monday night as they fell short in what would have been another epic Boston comeback as they lost 5-3 to the Bruins.

All joking aside, the big news from the game was the loss of Aaron Ekblad to a lower body injury midway through the second period.

Coach Paul Maurice did not speak much about the injury only that it was lower-body and that Ekblad would be looked at on Tuesday in South Florida.

The postgame was kind of short with Maurice, Sergei Bobrovsky and Colin White all speaking to the gathered media.

We did another LIVE! FHN Panthers Postgame here on the YouTube channel so if you want to hear what I have to say about the injury, the game and what the Panthers may do next, give that a look.

Anyway, the Panthers are flying home and will have Tuesday off; the team opens its 2022-23 home season with the opener Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

That game will be televised nationally on TNT.

We’ll see you then.

PANTHERS ON DECK

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

  • When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
  • Tickets: CLICK HERE
  • TV: TNT
  • Radio: WKIS 99.9-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Last season: Florida won 3-0
  • All-time regular season series: Philadelphia leads 55-36-6, 7 ties

