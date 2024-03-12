AAU College Hockey: Miami, FAU and UF Advance to Semifinals

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, and Florida Atlantic Owls each punched tickets to the 2024 AAU College Hockey National semifinals.

FAU and UF is 4-0; Miami is 3-0 in the tournament.

Miami won its game by beating Stony Brook 8-2; FAU dropped Union 4-2.

The Hurricanes started a little sluggish but quickly returned to form. Goaltender Jamie Brooks stopped 15 shots in the first two periods against Stony Brook as Miami opened things up.

In the first, Devon Mussio ripped a shot from the right side to make it 1-0 at 6:49.

Until the final 30 seconds of the period, it was the only sign of life from the Canes.

The Hurricanes took a late penalty when Raymond Owens cross-checked his opponent with 52 seconds left.

But they did what they do best on the man disadvantage: Score.

Riker Ferry came on the left side and let it rip to make it 2-0 going into the break.

In the second period, Miami turned it up, scoring two more in looking like their old selves, with a game-high 31 shots on net.

Mathieu Schneider took a feed from Ferry 7:33 into the second, and ripped it home for the left side to make it 3-0; Evan Xydakis scored at 10:56.

Miami scored four more in the third to blow this one open.

Brendan Moore got things rolling 1:15 in to make it 5-0. Jake Terlik scored a fluky goal that went off Stony Brook goalie Gene Castro’s pads to make it 6-0 and chase Castro from the game.

Jonathan Naas and Jaret Fensterstock also added late goals, but the Seawolves showed some life in the game’s waning minutes.

Brand Gerstin gave Stony Brook a little pulse with a goal 11:22 into the period to make it 7-1 before Fensterstock’s goal three minutes later.

Shortly after the Seawolves goal, Nicholas Mango received a double-minor and a 10-minute misconduct for punching a Hurricanes player.

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Mango was tossed, but will not face further discipline as the Seawolves are done for the season.

Miami will have a rematch with Rochester at noon, a team it has already beaten 4-0 in the tournament.

FAU had to survive a scare once again.

A team that came in with confidence has faced its fair share of strenuous efforts this tournament — but won all four.

FAU opened the scoring 14:15 into the first, with Matias Weir’s fourth goal of the tournament.

Then, just 2:30 later, Dante Balsamo netted his first of the tournament to make it 2-0

The Owls sat back, allowing Union’s Matt Peoples to score 30 seconds later, making it a 2-1 game at the break.

Balsamo took an interference penalty 12:02 into the second, which allowed Union’s power play to work.

The Dutchmen were rewarded, as William Stewart ripped home a PPG to tie the game at 2.

But the Owls did what they have proven to do best in the tournament: Score late.

At 13:26, Justin Greenberg scored his second game-winner of the tournament.

Myles Davidson, Sunday’s hero, added his third of the tournament to give FAU a comfortable 4-2 win.

The Owls’ opponent has yet to be announced.

TOURNAMENT NOTES

The Florida Gators used a five-goal third period to rally to beat Alabama-Huntsville 6-4.

Parker Mara scored the first three Gator goals, beginning down 3-0, and ending down 4-3.

Michael Katz scored the game-winner with just 2:05 left in regulation, and Kegan Lampinen added the final tally in the win.

The Gators also face a TBA opponent Tuesday in the semifinals; UAH is eliminated.

— Florida Southern also played a de facto elimination game in its final pool game against Kennesaw State on Monday afternoon.

The teams traded jabs in what ended up as a 5-goal first period, with the Mocs scoring twice in the first three minutes.

Kennesaw answered with a trifecta to finish up the first to make it 3-2 at the break.

Will Marshall and Michael Woll (second of the game) added second-period goals to give the Mocs the comeback win 4-3.

There was no scoring in the third.

The Mocs will play undefeated Quincy College in Tuesday’s semifinal.