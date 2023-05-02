Alex Lyon in Game 1 for Florida Panthers in Toronto? It Makes Sense

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not announce a starting goalie for Game 1 against the host Toronto Maple Leafs, but Alex Lyon was the first off the ice following a morning skate Tuesday.

That usually indicates a team’s starter although the Panthers had Lyon come off first before in the Boston series and not play.

While it would be a surprise start for Lyon, if Florida was going to put him in tonight, it sort of makes sense — and does not indicate Sergei Bobrovsky is being replaced as the team’s goalie.

For tonight, perhaps; not for the remainder of the series.

During the opening round series, Maurice consistently said he had two strong goalies he was comfortable in playing at any time.

Looking at the workload Bobrovsky has carried the past week, perhaps putting in a fresh and rested goalie — one with a strong recent history against the Maple Leafs makes sense.

Since Wednesday night, Bobrovsky has played three games in five days with two of them in Boston.

He faced 117 shots in those three games, two of which went to overtime.

Maurice talked about his team being gassed following the pressure-packed end of the opening series and a lot of that fell on Bobrovsky.

Lyon, meanwhile, went 1-0-1 in the final weeks against the Maple Leafs. His 38-save performance in place of Bobrovsky in Toronto on March 29 in a 3-2 overtime win likely saved Florida’s season.

He is not awed by the responsibility in front of him.

Lyon went 1-2 against the Bruins in the first round, getting the win (34 saves) in Game 2 in Boston. Bobrovsky replaced him in Game 3 and played from then on.

Stay tuned.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)