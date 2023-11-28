All Skaters Kicked Out of Panthers-Senators Game in Third

With 7:22 left in the Florida Panthers 5-0 win in Ottawa against the Senators on Monday night, a big fight broke out behind the net when Sergei Bobrovsky was skated into by Brady Tkachuk.

The on-ice officials did not feel like sorting everything out.

They kicked everyone out.

Yes, referee Garrett Rank came to center ice obviously fed up with what had transpired in a penalty-marred third period and just sent everyone off the ice.

“Every player on the ice has 10-minute misconducts among other penalties,” Rank said.

Oh, and there would be other penalties.

A total of 13 players were ejected from the game with 167 penalty minutes handed out.

The first ejection was to Ottawa’s Zach MacEwen who went after Matthew Tkachuk.

There were also 12 game misconducts, an unsportsmanlike (on Florida’s Tkachuk), three roughing penalties as well as two for fighting.

Yes, just two for fighting.

“The official score sheet is going to look like a CVS receipt,” Florida color analyst Randy Moller quipped. “It’s just going to go on and on.”

Molls was not far off.

There were plenty of skirmishes in the third after the second period ended with a bit of a melee.

The big one came when Brady Tkachuk skated into Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers took exception.

“It was just a hockey game,” said a clearly-amused Paul Maurice. “You can’t play-fight in a game and both teams want to win. It got a little snarly. That was fun. It was good.”

As far as all the penalty minutes, Maurice did not seem to mind.

His team was winning by a comfortable margin at the time, however.

“That’s mild. We only got up to 167 minutes there,’’ he said. “It has to get into the 250s before it gets too squirrely. Sometimes hockey can get like that, it is what makes the game so darned great. It is graceful, beautiful, physical and angry all at the same time. It was good. Probably good for both teams. It could be the story of the year.’’

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Senators 0 (1:28, 1st PP): Sam Reinhart gets his first of the night as Matthew Tkachuk hits him in the slot.

gets his first of the night as hits him in the slot. Panthers 2, Senators 0 (5:59, 2nd PP): Reinhart beats Joonas Korpisalo to the puck as the Ottawa goalie came out to play it, wraps around and banks the puck off of him as he struggles to get back in position.

Reinhart beats to the puck as the Ottawa goalie came out to play it, wraps around and banks the puck off of him as he struggles to get back in position. Panthers 3, Senators 0 (7:09, 2nd PP): Sam Bennett powers his way into the slot and backhands a shot past Korpisalo for his second goal of the season.

powers his way into the slot and backhands a shot past Korpisalo for his second goal of the season. Panthers 4, Senators 0 (11:59, 3rd): Carter Verhaeghe scored from the slot as two Ottawa players were busy giving Bennett the business along the boards.

scored from the slot as two Ottawa players were busy giving Bennett the business along the boards. Panthers 5, Senators 0 (16:52, 3rd): Eetu Luostarinen’s goal gives the Panthers their biggest lead of the season.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sam Reinhart, Florida

2. Sasha Barkov, Florida

3. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida

