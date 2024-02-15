Anton Lundell Has Big Night, Panthers Visit Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was expected to start, but he has an injury and is out.
Buffalo recalled Dustin Tokarski from AHL Rochester and will back up tonight.
Luukkonen is dealing with a lower-body injury — and is considered day-to-day.
With two goals, Anton Lundell had his biggest offensive game of the season Wednesday night in Pittsburgh as Florida’s new third line continued to contribute offensively. The Panthers certainly would like to see more of that Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.
Lundell, 22, got his first multi-goal game since last March on Wednesday when he got two in a 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Florida coach Paul Maurice has shuffled his lines numerous times in an effort to get Lundell going offensively.
With Eetu Luostarinen and Evan Rodrigues, perhaps they have found something that works.
It certainly has looked pretty good.
Over the past couple of games, Luostarinen has two goals and three points; Rodrigues has three assists.
“It is always good to get the win, and it is always nice to get two goals even if we needed some luck,” Lundell said on Wednesday.
The Panthers have won three straight games and ride a nine-game winning streak into Buffalo tonight.
Florida is not expected to make any lineup changes tonight, meaning Steven Lorentz, Josh Mahura, and Will Lockwood will remain healthy scratches.
The starting goalies tonight will be Eric Comrie against Anthony Stolarz.
Comrie has not played for the Sabres since losing to Detroit back on Dec. 5.
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov// 13 Sam Reinhart
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
12 Jonah Gadjovich // 82 Kevin Stenlund //94 Ryan Lomberg
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
41 Anthony Stolarz
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Will Lockwood
53 Jeff Skinner // 72 Tage Thompson // 21 Kyle Okposo
9 Zach Benson // 24 Dylan Cozens // 77 JJ Peterka
12 Jordan Greenway // 37 Casey Mittelstadt // 89 Alex Tuch
28 Zemgus Girgensons // 19 Peyton Krebs // 71 Victor Olofsson
26 Rasmus Dahlin // 10 Henri Jokiharju
78 Jacob Bryson // 75 Connor Clifton
33 Ryan Johnson // 6 Erik Johnson
31 Eric Comrie
40 Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Eric Robinson
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)