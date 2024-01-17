Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Barkov Misses Morning Skate, Out Against Red Wings

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers barkov
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will be out Wednesday as he left Monday’s game early and did not take part in the morning skate. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be without captain Sasha Barkov on Wednesday when they play host to the Detroit Red Wings.

Barkov was missing from morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena after leaving Monday’s game in the third period with what coach Paul Maurice said was a lower-body concern.

Maurice said on Monday that he expected Barkov to play tonight.

On Wednesday, Maurice confirmed Barkov was out for precautionary reasons.

“He has a lower-body injury that we want to completely heal because it is not an issue right now,’’ Maurice said. “If he is at 95 percent for the Minnesota game, he won’t go in that one, either. We need to get him back to 100 percent due to the way he plays. We do not think it will take a long time to do that.’’

Get FHN+ today!

Barkov was the only player not on the ice as Florida also moved No. 3 center Anton Lundell into Barkov’s spot which lent to the belief Barkov would not play.

If Barkov was expected, Florida would have kept its lines the same and just have Steven Lorentz move in as a placeholder.

Instead, Lundell moves to No. 1, Kevin Stenlund centers the third line and Lorentz is in centering the fourth.

Sergei Bobrovsky will start for Florida against former teammate Alex Lyon.

For more Panthers news, bookmark Florida Hockey Now and like our Facebook Page

Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @ColbyDGuy // @TheGovMan

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel!

ON DECK

DETROIT RED WINGS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS 

  • When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • Streaming/TV: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
  • Last Season: Florida won 3-0
  • This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Detroit: Panthers 2, Wings 0 (Nov. 2); March 2. At Florida: Wednesday; March 30
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 37-19-6, 5 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Friday vs. Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Discover more from Florida Hockey Now

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading