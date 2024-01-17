Barkov Misses Morning Skate, Out Against Red Wings

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be without captain Sasha Barkov on Wednesday when they play host to the Detroit Red Wings.

Barkov was missing from morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena after leaving Monday’s game in the third period with what coach Paul Maurice said was a lower-body concern.

Maurice said on Monday that he expected Barkov to play tonight.

On Wednesday, Maurice confirmed Barkov was out for precautionary reasons.

“He has a lower-body injury that we want to completely heal because it is not an issue right now,’’ Maurice said. “If he is at 95 percent for the Minnesota game, he won’t go in that one, either. We need to get him back to 100 percent due to the way he plays. We do not think it will take a long time to do that.’’

Barkov was the only player not on the ice as Florida also moved No. 3 center Anton Lundell into Barkov’s spot which lent to the belief Barkov would not play.

If Barkov was expected, Florida would have kept its lines the same and just have Steven Lorentz move in as a placeholder.

Instead, Lundell moves to No. 1, Kevin Stenlund centers the third line and Lorentz is in centering the fourth.

Sergei Bobrovsky will start for Florida against former teammate Alex Lyon.

ON DECK

DETROIT RED WINGS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS