Bob Goes for Panthers, Swayman in Net for Boston Bruins?

The Boston Bruins have utilized a goalie tandem throughout the season but in this opening-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Linus Ullmark has gotten all five starts.

Could that change tonight in Game 6?

Coach Jim Montgomery met with the media at the airport before his team flew to Fort Lauderdale and was asked about the possibility of Jeremy Swayman replacing Ullmark, especially after his mistake with the puck led to Matthew Tkachuk’s overtime goal in Florida’s 4-3 win in Game 5.

“We’re going to evaluate everything again; I have complete confidence in Ullmark, and if we decide to go with ‘Sway’, I have complete confidence in him,” Montgomery said according to Boston Hockey Now.

“The luxury we have, is that we have players at every single position and get the job done.”

Ullmark is the first Boston goalie to win 40 games since 1982-83 as he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89/.938 and a likely Vezina Trophy.

“He’s been a rock for us all year,” Boston captain Patrice Bergeron said. “He’s given us a chance to win every time he’s stepped out there. He can’t be too hard on himself. We’re a team, it’s about what we do together on the ice as a unit of six and go from there. To me, I feel you win and you lose as a team.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The pressure was on Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers on Wednesday night and, will 44 saves, Bobrovsky saved Florida’s season time and again.

Bobrovsky is back on the case for the Panthers.

NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Tampa Bay Lightning are not going down without a fight.

Did you think any different?

On Thursday, Tampa Bay won in Toronto to keep its season alive and head back home for Game 6.

The Maple Leafs are looking for answers.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1

BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)