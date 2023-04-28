2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Bob Goes for Panthers, Swayman in Net for Boston Bruins?
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Boston Bruins have utilized a goalie tandem throughout the season but in this opening-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Linus Ullmark has gotten all five starts.
Could that change tonight in Game 6?
Coach Jim Montgomery met with the media at the airport before his team flew to Fort Lauderdale and was asked about the possibility of Jeremy Swayman replacing Ullmark, especially after his mistake with the puck led to Matthew Tkachuk’s overtime goal in Florida’s 4-3 win in Game 5.
“We’re going to evaluate everything again; I have complete confidence in Ullmark, and if we decide to go with ‘Sway’, I have complete confidence in him,” Montgomery said according to Boston Hockey Now.
“The luxury we have, is that we have players at every single position and get the job done.”
Ullmark is the first Boston goalie to win 40 games since 1982-83 as he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89/.938 and a likely Vezina Trophy.
“He’s been a rock for us all year,” Boston captain Patrice Bergeron said. “He’s given us a chance to win every time he’s stepped out there. He can’t be too hard on himself. We’re a team, it’s about what we do together on the ice as a unit of six and go from there. To me, I feel you win and you lose as a team.”
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
The pressure was on Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers on Wednesday night and, will 44 saves, Bobrovsky saved Florida’s season time and again.
Bobrovsky is back on the case for the Panthers.
- Are the Panthers going to follow the Bruins out of town and return to Boston for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday? Tkachuk said as much following his big goal on Wednesday night.
- Tkachuk is a gamer, now matter how you spell it out.
- The addition of Sam Bennett to the Panthers’ power play has changed things up — for the better.
- The Panthers live to fight another day as they escape Boston with a 4-3 overtime win.
- We found out a lot about the Panthers in Boston on Wednesday. They’re not off the hook yet.
- Due to injuries, Zac Dalpe and Casey Fitzgerald each got a chance at the playoffs in Game 4. Dalpe got back in Wednesday as well.
- A ton of video from the past few days is up on the FHN YouTube Channel including Game 5 postgame reaction from Paul Maurice, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett.
- To see all the videos, you can click the embedded videos below or head directly to the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
The Tampa Bay Lightning are not going down without a fight.
Did you think any different?
On Thursday, Tampa Bay won in Toronto to keep its season alive and head back home for Game 6.
The Maple Leafs are looking for answers.
- The Denver Post reported Thursday that an intoxicated woman was found in the hotel room of Valeri Nichushkin in Seattle hotel room Saturday afternoon and was transported to a local hospital.
- It’s a Gentleman’s Sweep for the Vegas Golden Knights as they ease past Winnipeg.
- The New Jersey Devils won a game on home ice Thursday as rookie Akira Schmid won again. Jersey now has a 3-2 series lead on the Rangers as the series turns back to MSG. Say hello to the Heat for us, would ya?
- The Boston Bruins got Bergeron back for Game 5 and could David Krejci be back tonight? He traveled to South Florida but his status is still up in the air.
- The Los Angeles Kings need to make some adjustments before a crucial Game 6 against the Oilers.
- The New York Islanders are still alive and will be on home ice tonight for Game 6.
- Could the Pittsburgh Penguins lose Jason Zucker as a free agent?
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 6 (Boston Leads 3-2)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TNT
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Regular Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
- Last Season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: @Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: Florida 6, @Boston 3; Game 3: Boston 4, @Florida 2; Game 4: Boston 6, @Florida 2; Game 5: Florida 4, @Boston 3 (OT); Game 6: at Florida, Friday, 7:30 (TNT, BSF); Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday. (*) — If Necessary.
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+