Brad Marchand Has a New Beer. How to Get It (Go to Boston)

Brad Marchand is the newest member of the Florida Panthers and, as far as we can remember, the only member of the team to have his own beer.

Unfortunately for those who would like to raise a glass of this brew to Marchand, it is not available in Florida.

Or, anywhere outside of Boston.

Last week, the Boston Brewing Company — the good folks behind the Samuel Adams brand — announced that they were teaming up with the long-time Bruins captain for a limited-edition beer.

It’s called ‘Marchand(y)’ and it will only be available on March 30 at Sam Adams’ Boston Brewery and its Downtown Boston Taproom.

The timing of the release, obviously could have been better.

Marchand was sent to the Panthers as the NHL Trade Deadline ended after he and the Bruins could not work out a contract extension.

So, now it is a ‘tribute’ beer.

The cans have a caricature rendering of Marchand in his familiar black-and-gold Boston sweater.

Marchand even did a video at the brewery with the brand’s character ‘Your Cousin From Boston’ at the brewery.

You can watch it on Instagram HERE

“Being the captain of the Boston Bruins was the greatest honor of my life, and I am proud to team up with Samuel Adams on the Marchand(y) as a tribute to my time in this city,” Marchand said in press release announcing the partnership.

“I will always be a Bostonian at heart, and I hope that fans will enjoy this beer to celebrate the 16 unforgettable years I spent wearing this jersey.”

As for what the beer tastes like, Sam Adams describes it as a shandy-style ale that is “fruit-forward with notes of blackberry, easy-drinking, yet with just enough edge to keep things interesting, much like Brad himself.”

A few years ago, Shawn Thornton — Marchand’s linemate on the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — helped Funky Buddha develop ‘Gloves Off,’ a hazy red IPA that celebrated the Fort Lauderdale brewery’s opening a tap house inside the Panthers arena in 2018.

Perhaps they’ll come up with something to honor Panthers captain Sasha Barkov for the playoffs.

Bohemian Barky, perhaps.

ON DECK: GAME No. 69