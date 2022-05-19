Connect with us

Carter Verhaeghe ‘turns the page’ with Florida Panthers in Round 2

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida Panthers
Carter Verhaeghe had a historic first round with the Florida Panthers against the Washington Capitals — but this is a whole new series against his former Tampa Bay Lightning teammates. — Photo @ColbyDGuy

SUNRISE — Carter Verhaeghe’s performance in the Florida Panthers series win over the Washington Capitals is something that has never been seen before in franchise history.

In the 10 playoff series Florida has played in, no one scored more goals nor points than Verhaeghe.

He put up six goals and 12 points in six, edging out Jonathan Huberdeau’s 10-point performance during the 2021 playoffs.

That included two overtime winning goals (including the goal that won the Panthers their first playoff series in 26 years) and a five-point performance in a pivotal Game 5.

“It’s kind of crazy,” he said. “It has been a bit of a whirlwind. When you’re growing up, you dream about scoring those big goals in the playoffs. It’s surreal.”

