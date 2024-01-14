Connect with us

FHN+

Carter Verhaeghe: Mr. Clutch for the Florida Panthers

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Verhaeghe
After signing with the Florida Panthers upon being let go by the Lightning in 2020, Carter Verhaeghe has become a gigantic part of the Florida Panthers’ success. // Photo by Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — Carter Verhaeghe has reached a number of heights since joining the Florida Panthers in 2020.

Verhaeghe, once battling for playing time in Tampa, is on pace for 40 goals for the second straight season as the Panthers passed the midway point of their season.

And he has become one of the league’s elite scorers unlike others in the NHL.

Get FHN+ today!

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Verhaeghe has the third-most even-strength goals (52) and the 14th-most even-strength points (92) in the entire league.

Those numbers were put up after head coach Paul Maurice came in and replaced Florida’s run-and-gun offense with a more structured system built around forechecking and sustained pressure.

So how did the speedy winger’s career-high in goals balloon from 24 to 42 in his first year under Maurice?

“I think it was definitely a change right off the start,” Verhaeghe told Florida Hockey Now.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Discover more from Florida Hockey Now

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading