Carter Verhaeghe: Mr. Clutch for the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Carter Verhaeghe has reached a number of heights since joining the Florida Panthers in 2020.

Verhaeghe, once battling for playing time in Tampa, is on pace for 40 goals for the second straight season as the Panthers passed the midway point of their season.

And he has become one of the league’s elite scorers unlike others in the NHL.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Verhaeghe has the third-most even-strength goals (52) and the 14th-most even-strength points (92) in the entire league.

Those numbers were put up after head coach Paul Maurice came in and replaced Florida’s run-and-gun offense with a more structured system built around forechecking and sustained pressure.

So how did the speedy winger’s career-high in goals balloon from 24 to 42 in his first year under Maurice?

“I think it was definitely a change right off the start,” Verhaeghe told Florida Hockey Now.