Countdown to Florida Panthers Camp: Matthew Tkachuk

From now until the start of training camp on Thursday morning, Florida Hockey Now will profile players who will play a key role for the 2022-23 Florida Panthers.

Today’s Player: Matthew Tkachuk

What Happened Last Year: After steadily improving over the first five years of his career, Tkachuk established himself as an NHL star in 2021-22.

He crushed his previous career-highs, posting 42 goals and 104 points while leading the Calgary Flames to the Pacific Division title. He finished 14th in Hart Trophy voting and was second-team All-NHL.

Tkachuk led the Flames past the Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs, scoring six points in their seven-game series victory. He added a hat trick in Game 1 of Calgary’s second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers before they fell in five games.