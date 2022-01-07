Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: The Stars shine bright…

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

The Florida Panthers found the road a tough place to win — again — on Thursday night as they lost 6-5 in a shootout to the Dallas Stars.

Florida is now 4-4-5 on the road.

The Panthers played a spirited game against a Dallas team which had not played since Dec. 20. Florida took a 1-0 lead on a Sasha Barkov power play goal — his first of two goals — but it was a back-and-forth game throughout.

Florida was trailing 5-4 late when Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 28.5 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Check out tonight’s (well, this morning’s) edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame and also hear from Mr. 1700 Joe Thornton as well as Barkov and Andrew Brunette.

