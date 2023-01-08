Eric Staal Turning Back the Clock with the Florida Panthers

After going without a point in his first two months with the Florida Panthers, Eric Staal has caught fire.

It took a while for Staal to get going after making his Panthers debut on Oct. 27 — especially after being away from the grind of an NHL season for an entire season.

But he put in the work and it culminated in a run of 13 points in 17 games since he picked up his first point of the year back on Dec. 1.

“I knew that it all wasn’t going to come back right away,” Staal said.

But it is now. And the Panthers have needed it.