FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Trade Talk, Bob & Ballys

With the NHL Trade Deadline just a few weeks away, the Florida Panthers would be considered buyers — if they had the salary cap room, or the draft stock, to do anything big.

We opened up the FHN Mailbag to you, our loyal readers, and trade talk dominated the questions.

Of course there was a lot more to get to, including questions about Sergei Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight, Sam Reinhart, Mackie Samoskevich and what will happen with the Florida Panthers on television moving forward.

A lot of great questions.

We will open up the Mailbag again at the end of the month as the Trade Deadline gets closer.

For now, however, it’s time to open things up:

Has the team given any indication of what they consider trade deadline needs? Related, are there any prospects they consider off-limits? — @TheycallmeBoozy

The trade deadline is now less than a month away, and we have already seen some big moves.

The Panthers will probably do something at the deadline — they currently have about $1.5 million in space, so there is not much room to do much but perhaps bolster their forward depth.