Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Changing Top Line? More NHL Trade Chatter

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Anton Lundell celebrates with his Florida Panthers teammates after scoring a goal against the host Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 16. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Florida Panthers changed up their top six during the third period of their 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Will it last?

Coach Paul Maurice explained that he moved Matthew Tkachuk up to play with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart was to counter the second line “not being as good as it had been and I thought the same about (Anton) Lundell’s game.”

Maurice went on to explain that he basically put the two power play forward lines together so “when we got a power play, we had a fresh group out there.”

Those three already made up Florida’s top power play forward line along with defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, so they are used to playing with one another.

Perhaps the Panthers keep things as they were at the end of the game on Saturday night as they team was creating a number of scoring opportunities.

Get FHN+ today!

”On this team, I like playing with anyone,’’ Barkov said. “We have so many skilled played. Chucky and Reino are elite players in this league so anytime you get a chance to play with those guys, you have to play hard and find a way to get open. That’s what I did and got the goal.”

Aside from the Panthers being on the road, the NHL Trade Deadline is coming up and the rumors are flying hot and heavy.

Lot going on in the NHL right now.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers are on the road, again, as they open up a key stretch tonight against the host Minnesota Wild.

Florida will visit Minnesota and St. Louis — before a key game against the Capitals on Thursday night. The trip ends Saturday in Nashville.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Arizona Coyotes made Jakob Chychrun a healthy scratch on Saturday night with the thought that a trade is forthcoming.

The Los Angeles Kings have been linked to Chychrun with coach Todd McLellan addressing all the rumors on Sunday.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MINNESOTA WILD

  • When: Monday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Last season: Florida won 2-0
  • This season (Pantherso 1-0): Panthers 5, Wild 3 (Jan. 21)
  • All-time regular season series: Minnesota leads 18-9-2, 1 tie
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.