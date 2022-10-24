FHN Today: Florida Panthers Hold Off Islanders, Hit The Road

SUNRISE — It was one of those nights for the Florida Panthers in which they took off like a freight train then ended up in a dogfight.

Anton Lundell scored 39 seconds into Sunday’s Miami Dolphins pregame before Eetu Luostarinen made it 2-0 midway through the first period against the Islanders.

It appeared as if the rout was on.

Only the Islanders, who played the night before in Tampa, did not give up.

Regardless, the better teams won on Sunday — the Panthers, Dolphins and Astros.

Florida never gave up the lead as it was up 2-0, 2-1 and then 3-1 on Ryan Lomberg’s goal in the third.

The Islanders made it a game, but the Panthers win 3-2 and go 2-0-1 on their first homestand of this new season.

Do the Panthers have some things to work on? Yup. Are they happy to be 4-1-1 to start this new season? Absolutely.

Florida now moves on to play the Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday with a rematch agains the Flyers on Thursday.

Should be an interesting week.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers win two of three at home to kick off their season in Sunrise as Spencer Knight had a solid game and Florida’s third and fourth lines do some damage in beating the Islanders.

— Here is how NYI Hockey Now saw Sunday night’s game from the press box in Sunrise.

— We have postgame video from Paul Maurice, Lomberg, Lundell and Knight on the FHN YouTube Channel which is RIGHT HERE or on last night’s postgame report.

— We took a look at Sunday’s game against the Islanders.

— Last week was pretty eventful for the Panthers. Miss anything? Catch up with the FHN weekly Wrap.

— The Charlotte Checkers got another win on Saturday night as they have tied the best start in franchise history at 4-0 after beating Hershey. Chris Tierney knocked in a Logan Hutsko rebound and Mack Guzda was strong in his second start of the season.

The Checkers go on the road for the first time when they visit Providence on Friday night.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS