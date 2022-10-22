FHN Today: Florida Panthers Lead NHL in Staal Brothers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers finally made Eric Staal an official part of the team on Friday as the veteran center signed a one-year deal.

We all know the story on why Staal had not signed with the team prior to now.

It was not based on how he played or anything else. It was always about the salary cap.

Eric Staal joins his younger brother Marc on the squad with Jared Staal coaching up the baby Cats up in Charlotte.

The Panthers lost at home in October for the first time since 2019 as Brayden Point scored the game-tying goal midway through the third and then netted the game-winner in overtime.

Florida is back in Sunrise on Sunday evening against the Islanders.

