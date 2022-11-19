FHN Today: Florida Panthers Roll Out Reverse Retro v. Flames

With the Florida Panthers bringing out their new Reverse Retro jerseys today for their game against the Flames, perhaps Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar will not recognize them.

These new jerseys are different from anything the team has ever worn in its history.

Although the Panthers and Adidas said they are loosely based on the widely-panned ‘JetBlue’ look from 2009, the electric blue jerseys with dynamic complementary colors are a bold departure from the team’s historic look.

Florida will wear these at least seven times this season — including in its next three home games and Dec. 10 in Tampa.

We’re expecting the Lightning to wear its Reverse Retros that night.

Those are something.

While Aaron Ekblad was one of three models the Panthers used for their photo shoot on the water, he says he is going to hold judgement on them until he sees them with full equipment.

”I like them, but I am waiting for my official opinion until we are head-to-toe in them,’’ Ekblad said Friday. “I definitely like them and it is pretty obvious they are a good jersey when they are being ranked in the top five of every media list.”

Huberdeau says he expects today to be an emotional one for him as he plays at FLA Live Arena for the first time as an opponent.

Apparently MacKenzie Weegar has been telling folks he will get booed for saying before the season that the Flames have a better team than the Panthers, but come on.

Both players are going to get a well-deserved welcome today.

It’s going to be a weird one for Matthew Tkachuk as he faces his old teammates as well. But his big homecoming comes Nov. 29 in Calgary.

By the way, Huberdeau said he texted Sasha Barkov and said he hopes he feels better and is able to play today.

Paul Maurice said he thinks Barkov will return to the lineup despite not practicing on Friday.

— Check out the Calgary Flames view from Friday’s media sesh in Coral Springs.

— You can check out what Huberdeau and Weegar said during their talk with the media on Friday following practice in Coral Springs.

