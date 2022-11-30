FHN Today: Florida Panthers Get Day of Rest in Vancouver

Three games in four nights is never fun for any NHL team but these past couple of days have wrecked havoc on the Florida Panthers.

The three games started Saturday night in Sunrise when the Panthers gave up a three-goal lead in the third period and lost.

On Sunday, the team held a light practice and then flew six hours to Edmonton where they played on Monday night.

After failing to hold another third-period lead and losing to the Oilers, the team moved south to Calgary to face the Flames.

Not a good night, Tuesday.

For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers All Year Long, Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

No one is making any excuses for the Panthers right now although coach Paul Maurice did mention that the team simply did not have the legs to come back after the team fell into a 3-0 hole in the first period.

He was right about that. Few teams would have.

Now, the Panthers will take Wednesday off and get back at it Thursday in Vancouver.

One day of rest is better than none.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Tuesday night was a real downer for the Panthers as Sergei Bobrovsky did not do himself any favors when it comes to getting back into the goalie mix after giving up three goals in the first in a 6-2 loss to the Flames.

We may be seeing a lot more of Spencer Knight moving forward.

— Matthew Tkachuk was back at the Saddledome and was greeted warmly by most Calgary fans on Tuesday night.

He spoke before and after the game — video below.

— New postgame video following Tuesday night’s loss from Paul Maurice, Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart.

There is also pregame video from Maurice and Tkachuk.

Check out all of our FHN videos RIGHT HERE or just click on one of the videos below.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Kevin Hayes had himself a night as the Philadelphia Flyers finally ended their long losing streak.

It was the New York Islanders on the wrong end of that 3-1 score.

— The Washington Capitals tuned up the Canucks for the Panthers.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins lost in overtime to Carolina on Tuesday but did not want to talk about the bad call which cost them the game. Fines and all.

— The Detroit Red Wings are streaky, sure, but they certainly are improving.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS