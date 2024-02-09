FHN Today: Sam Reinhart Extends Absurd Lead in Power Play Goals

SUNRISE — Death, taxes, Sam Reinhart scoring on the power play.

At this point of the Florida Panthers season, those are three things you can pretty much expect to happen every given night.

And he is doing so more than anyone else in the league.

Way more than anyone else in the league.

Reinhart has a league-leading 21 power play goals this season.

The player with the next-most is Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, who has 13.

It’s not even close.

“When he’s by himself, you just try to find his stick,” said Matthew Tkachuk, who fired the point shot Reinhart deflected in to help the Panthers to a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals last night.

In fact, Reinhart has more power play goals than the team he scored against last night.

Washington, in total, has 20 while employing arguably the greatest power play scorer of all-time.

The Chicago Blackhawks (19) also have fewer power play goals than Reinhart while there are four other teams tied with him at 21 power play goals.

Reinhart also has 38 total goals through 51 games this season, which is second to only Auston Matthews, who has 41.

Nobody else has more than 33 goals.

Yeah, he’s been ridiculous.

Ryan Lomberg and co. shined in last night’s win over the Capitals, shutting down their top line before scoring the game-winner.

The goal snapped a 35-game goal drought for Lomberg.

— The Panthers are getting another national TV game against old friend Alex Lyon and his Detroit Red Wings.

— Even after a slow start to the season, Florida had to be wary of Alex Ovechkin last night. And hey, he did score a power play goal from his favorite spot on the ice to open the scoring.

— Prior to last night’s game, the Florida Panthers were on a three-game drought without goals at 5-on-5. Tkachuk busted it last night after 152:02 without an even-strength goal in regulation.

— Anthony Duclair broke ground on Broward County’s first outdoor synthetic ice rink at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes.

— I reviewed Publix’s new Florida Panthers sub for the FHN YouTube channel. Check it out below and be sure to subscribe for more shenanigans of the sort.

The Panthers could not make up ground on the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins, as they toppled the NHL-best Vancouver Canucks 4-0 last night.

Entering Friday morning, Florida is five points behind Boston for first in the Atlantic, but they do hold an eight-point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place.

— Travis Konecny mucked it up, notched a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and helped the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets last night.

— Will this year mark the last time the Pittsburgh Penguins get to play against and honor franchise legend Marc-Andre Fleury?

— Jack Hughes made his return to the New Jersey Devils lineup, but it was spoiled by continued goaltending woes in a 5-3 loss to Jonathan Huberdeau’s Calgary Flames.

— Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard channeled his inner Kenan Thompson and scored on a knuckle puck.

