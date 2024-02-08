Florida Panthers Get Additional National TV Game at Detroit

The Florida Panthers will get an additional game on national television this season as ABC will now broadcast their game on March 2 in Detroit.

The Panthers will also get one of their games back on local television.

Florida’s April 11 game against visiting Columbus was supposed to only be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu; it will now return to Bally Sports Florida and Ohio.

That means retiring Blue Jackets voice Jeff Rimer would call at least one more game in Sunrise.

It was thought the former Florida Panthers announcer called his final game when Columbus visited in November.

Florida will now have three games on over-the-air television this season.

Road games against the New York Rangers (March 23) and Boston Bruins (April 6) were already scheduled for ABC.

The Panthers retrurn to the national airwaves Wednesday in Pittsburgh on TNT.

Florida only has three streaming-exclusive games remaining starting Feb. 27 against Buffalo.

FLORIDA PANTHERS NON-BALLY’S 2023-24 GAMES

Feb. 14: at Pittsburgh (TNT), 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27: Buffalo (ESPN+/Hulu), 7 p.m.

Mar. 2: at Detroit (ABC), 3 p.m.

Mar. 16: Tampa Bay (ESPN+/Hulu), 6 p.m.

Mar. 21: Nashville (ESPN+/Hulu), 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 23: at New York Rangers (ABC), 8 p.m.

Ap. 6: at Boston (ABC), 3:30 p.m.

Ap. 11: *Columbus ( ESPN+/Hulu), 7:30 p.m. (BSF), 7 p.m.



Ap. 16: Toronto (ESPN), 7:30 p.m.

(*) – Changed from streaming only to local broadcast

ON DECK

WASHINGTON CAPITALS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS