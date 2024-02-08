Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Get Additional National TV Game at Detroit
The Florida Panthers will get an additional game on national television this season as ABC will now broadcast their game on March 2 in Detroit.
The Panthers will also get one of their games back on local television.
Florida’s April 11 game against visiting Columbus was supposed to only be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu; it will now return to Bally Sports Florida and Ohio.
That means retiring Blue Jackets voice Jeff Rimer would call at least one more game in Sunrise.
It was thought the former Florida Panthers announcer called his final game when Columbus visited in November.
Florida will now have three games on over-the-air television this season.
Road games against the New York Rangers (March 23) and Boston Bruins (April 6) were already scheduled for ABC.
The Panthers retrurn to the national airwaves Wednesday in Pittsburgh on TNT.
Florida only has three streaming-exclusive games remaining starting Feb. 27 against Buffalo.
FLORIDA PANTHERS NON-BALLY’S 2023-24 GAMES
Feb. 14: at Pittsburgh (TNT), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27: Buffalo (ESPN+/Hulu), 7 p.m.
Mar. 2: at Detroit (ABC), 3 p.m.
Mar. 16: Tampa Bay (ESPN+/Hulu), 6 p.m.
Mar. 21: Nashville (ESPN+/Hulu), 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 23: at New York Rangers (ABC), 8 p.m.
Ap. 6: at Boston (ABC), 3:30 p.m.
Ap. 11: *Columbus (
ESPN+/Hulu), 7:30 p.m. (BSF), 7 p.m.
Ap. 16: Toronto (ESPN), 7:30 p.m.
(*) – Changed from streaming only to local broadcast
ON DECK
WASHINGTON CAPITALS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-250); Puck line (-1.5, +105); Over/Under 5.5 (-130/+105)
- This Season: At Washington: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 OT (Nov. 8). At Florida: Thursday; Feb. 24
- Last Season: Panthers won 3-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Washington leads 67-46-13, 9 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Colorado, 6 p.m.