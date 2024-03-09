Costly Win? Florida Panthers 5, Calgary Flames 1

SUNRISE — Saturday was not all fun and games for the Florida Panthers in a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Sure, there was plenty of fun in a day where Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals with the Panthers and had a three-point day.

But losing Aaron Ekblad and Evan Rodrigues to potential injuries certainly cast a pall on the evening.

Ekblad was hurt late in the first when he and Tarasenko collided in a knee-on-knee hit at center ice. Ekblad appeared to injure his left knee.

Rodrigues had to be helped off after blocking a shot with his left ankle late in the second.

Coach Paul Maurice said both would be evaluated on Sunday and the team would know more about the injuries then.

After being pressed on Ekblad a bit, he said things may not be too serious.

“He’s going to be OK,” Maurice said. “I don’t know when he is coming back, it could be practice Monday or maybe a little longer.”

Aside from that, it was all smiles from the Panthers in an afternoon which started with a cuteness overload as players stood for the anthems with their children — including Gus Forsling and his newborn son.

After a scoreless first, Tarasenko made a nice play deep in the zone by intercepting a clearing pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and getting an easy one past Jacob Markstrom.

Calgary tied it on the power play in the second, only Sasha Barkov made it 2-1 a few seconds later.

Florida scored two more in the third to take a 4-1 lead into the third: Sam Bennett deflected a Forsling shot at 13:12 on a goal which needed video to confirm; Tarasenko ripped one from the right circle at 14:55.

In the third, Kevin Stenlund scores after Eetu Luostarinen makes a great defensive play on the penalty kill and that was about it for the Flames as Florida beats Calgary for the first time since ‘The Trade.’

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Flames 0 (0:23, 2nd): MacKenzie Weegar passed the puck around the endboards with Jonathan Huberdeau picking it up. His clearing attempt was picked off by Vladimir Tarasenko and, justlikethat , he’s got his first with the Panthers.

passed the puck around the endboards with picking it up. His clearing attempt was picked off by and, , he’s got his first with the Panthers. Flames 1, Panthers 1 (5:51, 2nd PP): Yegor Sharangovich was waiting on the right post when a Nazem Kadri rebound landed right on his stick. Tie game, but not for long.

was waiting on the right post when a rebound landed right on his stick. Tie game, but not for long. Panthers 2, Flames 1 (6:19, 2nd): Sasha Barkov rifles one past Jacob Markstrom off a pass from Sam Reinhart and the Panthers have a lead they will not relinquish.

rifles one past off a pass from and the Panthers have a lead they will not relinquish. Panthers 3, Flames 1 (13:12, 2nd): Sam Bennett scores against his former team as he posts up in front of the cage and deflects a Gus Forsling point shot.

scores against his former team as he posts up in front of the cage and deflects a point shot. Panthers 4, Flames 1 (14:55, 2nd 4on4): Tarasenko gets his second with the Panthers, blasting a Forsling pass from the right circle.

Tarasenko gets his second with the Panthers, blasting a Forsling pass from the right circle. Panthers 5, Flames 1 (4:33, 3rd SH): Eetu Luostarinen’s steal and drive to the net lead to a pretty goal from Kevin Stenlund to really open things up.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Vladimir Tarasenko, Florida

2. Gus Forsling, Florida

3. Anthony Stolarz, Florida

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ DALLAS STARS