Florida Panthers keep winning, set record against Calgary Flames

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers calgary
Patric Hornqvist had a big night for the Panthers on Tuesday, scoring twice as Florida beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 to extend their winning streak to four. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

SUNRISE — When looking at the final score of the Florida Panthers 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames, one would think Sasha Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau lit up the scoresheet.

That assumption would have been wrong.

On Tuesday, Florida’s star duo combined for just one assist. Huberdeau got it.

It was the Panthers’ fourth line that stepped up, with the tandem of Ryan Lomberg, Eetu Luostarinen and Patric Hornqvist combining for four points.

For Florida, it was the fourth consecutive home victory in which the Panthers outscored their opponents — the Rangers, Lightning, Canadiens and Flames — 24-10.

