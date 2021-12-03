Connect with us

Florida Panthers GameDay

Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Buffalo Sauced

Published

7 hours ago

on

Fhn panthers postgame buffalo

SUNRISE — Make no doubt about it, the Florida Panthers were not at their best against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Not even close.

But sometimes talent will simply win out if you wait long enough and that’s kind of what happened here at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers found themselves down 3-0 after a period, 4-1 in the second yet kept at it with the thought they would find a way.

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for an ad-free reading experience

Indeed they did — winning 7-4 over the Sabres.

Get FHN+ today!

Hear from Aaron Ekblad, Lucas Carlsson, Anton Lundell and Andrew Brunette below tonight’s wrapup.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

ST. LOUIS BLUES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

  • WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
  • TICKETS: CLICK HERE
  • TV/STREAMING: Bally Sports Florida
  • RADIO: WQAM 560
  • Last season: Did not play

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.