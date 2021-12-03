Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Buffalo Sauced

SUNRISE — Make no doubt about it, the Florida Panthers were not at their best against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Not even close.

But sometimes talent will simply win out if you wait long enough and that’s kind of what happened here at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers found themselves down 3-0 after a period, 4-1 in the second yet kept at it with the thought they would find a way.

Indeed they did — winning 7-4 over the Sabres.

Hear from Aaron Ekblad, Lucas Carlsson, Anton Lundell and Andrew Brunette below tonight’s wrapup.

