Florida Panthers GameDay
Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Buffalo Sauced
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
SUNRISE — Make no doubt about it, the Florida Panthers were not at their best against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Not even close.
But sometimes talent will simply win out if you wait long enough and that’s kind of what happened here at FLA Live Arena.
The Panthers found themselves down 3-0 after a period, 4-1 in the second yet kept at it with the thought they would find a way.
Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for an ad-free reading experience
Indeed they did — winning 7-4 over the Sabres.
Hear from Aaron Ekblad, Lucas Carlsson, Anton Lundell and Andrew Brunette below tonight’s wrapup.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
ST. LOUIS BLUES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TICKETS: CLICK HERE
- TV/STREAMING: Bally Sports Florida
- RADIO: WQAM 560
- Last season: Did not play
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+