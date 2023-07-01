Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Add Center Depth, Sign Kevin Stenlund

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Winnipeg Jets center Kevin Stenlund (28) and Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Florida Panthers wanted to add center depth during free agency and did so by signing Kevin Stenlund for a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Stenlund, 26, spent this past season with Winnipeg but has a past with Florida general manager Bill Zito who drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft while with the Blue Jackets.

With the Panthers apparently moving on from Eric Staal, Stenlund would step in and center Florida’s fourth line.

With the Jets last season, Stenlund had 6 goals and 9 points in 54 games.

He was not given a qualifying offer from the Jets making him a free agent.

In 125 NHL games with Columbus and Winnipeg, Stenlund has 17 goals and 29 points.

The Panthers have also added defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson today.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

Cats and Leafs

I guess the signing of a 3rd goalie also spells the end of the Lyon King. He deserves a bit of a pay day so hope he gets it. Wheeler to Rangers for 800k…. would have liked that one.

surveyjay

I just hope this signing doesn’t somehow block Denisenkos path to the big club

