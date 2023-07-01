Florida Panthers Add Center Depth, Sign Kevin Stenlund

The Florida Panthers wanted to add center depth during free agency and did so by signing Kevin Stenlund for a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Stenlund, 26, spent this past season with Winnipeg but has a past with Florida general manager Bill Zito who drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft while with the Blue Jackets.

With the Panthers apparently moving on from Eric Staal, Stenlund would step in and center Florida’s fourth line.

With the Jets last season, Stenlund had 6 goals and 9 points in 54 games.

He was not given a qualifying offer from the Jets making him a free agent.

In 125 NHL games with Columbus and Winnipeg, Stenlund has 17 goals and 29 points.

The Panthers have also added defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson today.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK