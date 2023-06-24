Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Normal Preseason for Florida Panthers – With Trips to Orlando, Canada

8 hours ago

Panthers preseason
The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning return to Orlando for a preseason game for the first time since Oct. 5, 2021. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

For the past decade, you can count on a number of things — including who the Florida Panthers will play in the preseason.

The team announced its preseason schedule and there are very few surprises on it.

Florida will again open the exhibition season with a doubleheader at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise against the Nashville Predators.

This time, however, Andrew Brunette will be on the opposing bench.

The Panthers will also play home-and-home series with Carolina and Tampa Bay — although it will be a home-and-home-and-Orlando set with the Lightning.

On Oct. 3, the Panthers and Lightning will renew their in-state feud in downtown Orlando at the home of the Magic and Solar Bears.

The two will then play at their respective arenas to close out the preseason.

Before that happens, however, the Panthers will travel to Nova Scotia to play the Ottawa Senators in the Kraft Hockeyville series.

The NHL will be releasing the full schedule at a later time.

surveyjay

Things you can 100% count on….. death, taxes and the Panthers and Lightning will have a home and away preseason series that always seems to be just a bit more chippy than a preseason game should.

