Connect with us

FHN+

Sasha Barkov, Florida Panthers thrilled Claude Giroux is joining the party

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida Panthers Claude Giroux Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov converses with new linemate Claude Giroux during their first practice together at the IceDen in Coral Springs on Tuesday morning. — Photo @ColbyDGuy

CORAL SPRINGS — Claude Giroux said if he was able to line up with Sasha Barkov on the Florida Panthers top line, it would be like the first day of school, “just giggling a little bit.”

Barkov grinned when told this, and even though he says the start of school was not his favorite time of the year, he was still happy to have a talented new teammate join him.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of fun playing together,” Barkov said Tuesday. “We have such a great team, have a lot of guys who can play with anyone. I’m just really happy to be a part of this team.”

Get FHN+ today!

Tuesday morning, Giroux joined the Panthers for his first practice with the full squad even though his black-and-orange gloves holding an orange-accented stick clashed with the rest of the Florida color scheme he was decked out in.

If there was any question where the former Philadelphia Flyers’ captain would play, it was answered early on when the first line took its rush: Carter Verhaeghe on the left, Barkov in the middle and Giroux on the right.

An already potent line just got a whole lot better.

“It’s always great having a player like that on your wing,” Barkov said.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.