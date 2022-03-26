Connect with us

Sam Reinhart riding high with the high-octane Florida Panthers

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida panthers
Sam Reinhart comes into Saturday’s game third on the Florida Panthers in scoring — and that sounds just fine to him. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

On the day Claude Giroux was introduced as the newest member of the Florida Panthers, he gushed about what a great situation he was walking into.

Giroux, long the leading scorer of the Philadelphia Flyers, did not have to carry that burden around on a team as loaded with talent as the Panthers are.

Sam Reinhart knows the feeling.

When it comes to scoring options in Florida, Reinhart is right near the top.

Giroux is as well.

But the Panthers have so many different ways to beat their opponents, players such as Reinhart and Giroux are free to do their thing.

It is a pretty nice place to be — and a pretty easy place to play.

While everyone wants to be ‘The Guy,’ sometimes it is nice to know you don’t have to be every single night. The Panthers have a lot of players who can carry the load at any given moment.

“It is a lot of fun to be a part of it,” said Reinhart, who scored the game-winning goal in Florida’s win at Montreal on Thursday night.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

