Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida knocks Carolina out

The Florida Panthers continue their torrid start to the 2021-22 season as they are now the lone team in the NHL without a regulation loss having handed the Carolina Hurricanes their first on Saturday night.

The Panthers got four in the first — three off the power play! — and held on for dear life until Anthony Duclair got his second of the night by going into an empty net.

Florida was playing without Sasha Barkov who had something flare up before the game.

Anyway, listen in to tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame (sponsor coming soon) as I break it all down for you.

Also stay tuned for video drops from Andrew Brunette and Duclair. They’ll be here upon being uploaded to the YouTube channel. And don’t forget to subscribe to the channel so we can do some more stuff.

Thanks!

Here is Anthony Duclair talking about his big game.

And here is Andrew Brunette talking about what happened with Sasha Barkov — and what happened in tonight’s game.