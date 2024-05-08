Locker Room: Florida Panthers Push Back, Series Has Only Just Begun

FORT LAUDERDALE — Based on social media posts which started late Monday night, fans of the Florida Panthers were melting down as their beloved team fell into an 0-1 hole against the Boston Bruins.

What say you, Sam Reinhart?

“The postseason is just so mentally challenging,’’ he said. “When you are going through a series, there are so many ups-and-downs. You could be up 3-0, lose a game in Tampa, and it feels like the world is ending for a minute. But everything settles back down.

“You get through a series and you mentally relax for a minute. A game like [Monday] will get you right back into it, and that’s where you want to be. You want to be engaged, right in the thick of things.

“We have a big test [Wednesday] and we are looking forward to that challenge and learning how we can get better.’’

Yes, this Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Panthers and Bruins is just in its infancy.

After the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs in 7 after holding a 3-1 lead, Brad Marchand said the end goal is to be the first to four wins.

Boston did not win this series with its 5-1 win on Monday night. Florida did not lose it.

“There are seven games for a reason,’’ Marchand said on Sunday night. “Teams that get into the playoffs all deserve to be there and have a lot of pride. When you get into the playoffs, you push very hard.’’

It is just one game in what could be a long series — one which resumes tonight at 7:30 on ESPN.

“Nobody has gone 16-0 as far as I know,’’ coach Paul Maurice said. “Someone is always going to suffer defeat. You are always going to have a game you did not like. Rebounding, learning from it — even if it is not a critical piece for the next game, you always come back to it. There will be a loss in there which really helps you going forward.’’

Wins and losses at this time of year are certainly magnified, and, as Reinhart alluded to, they can be blown up until the next game comes around.

At the end of the day, every team is still in a series until one of them gets to four wins.

The Panthers have six left to get their four.

Boston, of course, needs three more.

“This team is so strong and has big character,’’ Kevin Stenlund said. “We know we have to step up.’’

