Florida Panthers Pack for Canada After Two Home Losses

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be back on the ice at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday morning before heading north for a quick, but very active, road trip to Canada.

The Panthers will play three Atlantic Division opponents within the span of four days starting Monday night in Ottawa.

Florida will then visit Toronto on Tuesday and Montreal on Thursday.

This will be the first time the Panthers will play the Senators and Canadiens. Florida beat Toronto 4-3 in its home opener back on Oct. 19.

The trip may be coming at a good time for the Panthers as they took a couple on the chin over the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, the Panthers went toe-to-toe with the Bruins before losing 3-1.

Friday night, Florida looked lethargic for much of its 3-0 loss to Winnipeg.

This is only the second time this season the Panthers have lost two straight and it is the first time it happened at home.

This will not be an easy trip for the Panthers as Ottawa had won three straight before losing at home to the Islanders on Friday night.

Toronto, on a back-to-back, will not be a walk in the park either as the Maple Leafs have won five of their past six at home.

The Maple Leafs will be returning home after playing in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Montreal will also be coming home after a long road stay on the road as they play in Columbus on Wednesday before playing host to the Panthers on Thursday.

So, this will be one of the rare opportunities for the Panthers to be waiting for the home team to show up.

