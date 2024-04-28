Tampa Bay Lightning Finally Solve Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky

TAMPA — For the first three games of their playoff series against the Florida Panthers and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, one could see the frustration of the Tampa Bay Lightning mounting.

On Saturday, the Lightning finally broke through.

Tampa Bay scored three goals on Bobrovsky in the opening period, held off a late rally from the Panthers, and kept its season going with a 6-3 win in Game 4.

Bobrovsky and the Panthers get another shot to end this series in Game 5 on Monday night in Sunrise.

“They came in with a good pace. Give them credit; it’s a good win,’’ Bobrovsky told FHN following Tampa Bay’s resounding win. “We’re just going to take a day to rest, reset, refocus and get ready to play our game again.’’

Tampa Bay scored three goals off different circumstances in the opening period, getting its first off a power-play goal from Steven Stamkos before a shorthanded and 4-on-4 goal make it 3-0 at the break.

Carter Verhaeghe made it 3-1 early in the second off a strong push to open things by the Panthers — only Brandon Hagel got his second 4-on-4 goal of the game to make it 4-1.

Florida closed to within a goal after Sam Reinhart and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored, but that was as close as it would get.

“I thought we found our game, we really played our game,’’ Bobrovsky said. “We created some good scoring chances, almost got the game back. We played really well. We have a great group of guys who stick together and believe in each other. The next game is a big one. This is a really good opponent.’’

The Panthers will play host to the Lightning in Game 5 on Monday night holding a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“We played a really good team and they got the win,’’ Bobrovsky said. “That’s OK; it’s hockey. We just have to get ready for the next one.’’

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)

PANTHERS LEAD BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-1