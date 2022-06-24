Connect with us

FHN+

Florida Panthers reignite Paul Maurice’s passion for hockey

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
New Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice, right, poses with general manager Bill Zito at his introductory press conference on Thursday morning in Sunrise. — Photo @ColbyDGuy

SUNRISE — When new Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice resigned from his post with the Winnipeg Jets, he cited a loss for the love of the game and his team needing a new voice as reasons why he left.

Two months into his ninth season as head coach, the Jets found themselves outside of the playoff picture with a 13-11-5 record and, after a long period of debating it, Maurice decided it was time to go.

“Sometimes when you take over a team, it’s kind of like you’re starting at the bottom of a mountain and you’re trying to push a rock up to the top,” Maurice said when he resigned.

“You can only get them to a certain place. When you’ve had a 26-year coaching professional hockey career, you know they need a new voice. They need someone to help them get to that next place.”

Get FHN+ today!

The Panthers hope Maurice is the coach who can get them to where they want to be.

On Thursday morning, he was officially introduced as the 18th coach in franchise history and he said just talking to general manager Bill Zito about the possibility of coaching these Panthers got him as excited to get going as he has ever been in a long career coaching hockey at all levels of the game.

“I’m excited about the challenge,’’ Maurice said during a press conference Thursday morning in Sunrise.

“I’ve watched this team perform strongly in the playoffs last year and then to watch the progression from year to year, you have to be excited as a coach and you want to be a part of that.”

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.