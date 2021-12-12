GameDay 27: Lineups, betting odds for Panthers at Avalanche

Two of the top teams in the NHL will meet up Sunday night when the Florida Panthers visit the Colorado Avalanche.

Sure, the Panthers are atop the NHL standings and the Avs are outside of the top 10 — but Colorado is still the odds-on favorite (+600 per FanDuel) to win the Stanley Cup.

NHL Betting Odds

While Colorado did not get off to the start it had hoped at 4-5-1, the Avs have certainly turned things around.

The Avs come into Sunday night’s game against the Panthers winners of their past three games — scoring seven goals in each of them for the first time in franchise history.

Florida, meanwhile, were the first NHL team to hit 40 points as they Panthers finally got off the road schneid with a 3-1 win at Arizona on Friday night.

The Panthers are now 4-3-4 away from Sunrise.

They’ll have a tough test in front of them on Sunday night.

Colorado has won its past six home games and has now moved into a playoff spot in the Central Division.

Florida will have Sergei Bobrovsky back in the net after his win on Friday.

But the team will be down three forwards — and will dress seven defenseman per coach Andrew Brunette.

Sasha Barkov and Maxim Mamin did not practice on Saturday at the University of Denver; Anthony Duclair did. But the three will not play on Sunday.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLORADO AVALANCHE

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 74 Owen Tippett

77 Frank Vatrano // 19 Joe Thornton // 70 Patric Hornqvist

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

4 Olli Juolevi // 62 Brandon Montour

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

32 Lucas Carlsson

G 72 Sergei Bobrovsky

G 30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Noel Acciari (LTIR), Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Mason Marchment (IR), Sasha Barkov, Maxim Mamin, Anthony Duclair

PROJECTED COLORADO AVALANCHE LINEUP

92 Gabriel Landeskog // 29 Nathan MacKinnon // 25 Logan O’Connor

13 Valeri Nichushkin // 96 Mikko Rantanen // 95 Andre Burakovsky

37 JT Compher // 18 Alex Newhook // 16 Nicolas Aube-Kubel

43 Darren Helm // 17 Tyson Jost // 56 Kurtis MacDermid

7 Devon Toews // 8 Cale Makar

6 Erik Johnson // 49 Samuel Girard

3 Jack Johnson // 26 Jacob MacDonald

35 Darcy Kuemper

35 Jonas Johansson