Which Key Player Will the Florida Panthers Lock Up Next?

Published

14 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
The Florida Panthers have signed some very nice contract extensions over the past two years by locking in (top right) Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov. But Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour, Gus Forsling and Anton Lundell are now due new deals. Can Florida afford them all? // Photos by Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

When news broke last that the Toronto Maple Leafs signed star forward Auston Matthews to a new contract extension, some fans of the Florida Panthers smiled.

Although it might be better for the Panthers in the long run had Matthews departed what is a stacked Atlantic Division, the Leafs were not going to let that happen.

At least not anytime soon.

Matthews, who is entering the final season of a five-year deal, agreed to a four-year contract extension with Toronto which will have an annual cap hit of $13.25 million.

Get FHN+ today!

This season, Matthews will make $11.64 million which ranks as the fourth-highest deal in the league; his new contract would rank tops in the NHL this coming season eclipsing Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6 million), Connor MacDavid ($12.5) and Artemi Panarin ($11.64).

Regardless, it is a good deal for Toronto as Matthews is one of the top players in the entire league and deserves to be paid as such.

Now, one might be wondering: Why would the Panthers care what the Toronto Maple Leafs are paying their best player?

Just look at the deals Florida has made lately.

Not only have the Panthers locked up some of their top players to reasonable deals — but it has more players it needs to take care of like Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour, Gus Forsling and Anton Lundell.

