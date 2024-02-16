Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars to Face Off in 2024 Global Series

The Florida Panthers will face off with the Dallas Stars in the 2024 Global Series in captain Sasha Barkov’s hometown of Tampere, Finland.

It will be the team’s second trip to Finland since 2018, when they split a two-game set wit the Winnipeg Jets in Helsinki.

They also split a two-game set with the Chicago Blackhawks in Helsinki to start the 2009-10 season.

Florida and Dallas will face off in Tampere for two games in November, per a report by The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta.

Barkov grew up playing for the hometown club, Tappara Tampere, and is now a part owner of the team.

Panthers Win 10th Straight on Road; Atop East

Stars headliner Roope Hintz also grew up in Tampere, playing for rival club Ilves Tampere before making the jump to the NHL.

Both teams currently have four Finnish players under contract in 2023-24 and faced off on Finland’s Independence Day earlier this season.

“My mom was here and she said there was a lot ot of Finnish people in the stands as well,” Anton Lundell said of the Dec. 8 clash.

“I’m really happy to hear that and I’m just trying to do my best for all of the little boys and girls who are looking up to me. I remember growing up, I loved to follow hockey and follow some players and it was so cool to see what they did. So I am trying to keep that in mind, trying to be myself and I’m really happy to see that somebody likes me.”

This is a developing story which will be updated when new information becomes available.

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING