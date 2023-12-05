Florida Panthers Temp Check: Duclair Reunion, Knight, OEL & More

The Florida Panthers finished off November on a hot note.

Taking 5 out of 6 points on their trip to Canada, the Panthers sit in second in the Atlantic Division at 14-8-2.

And that’s after a regulation home loss to the New York Islanders put a bit of a damper on their hot streak.

Nonetheless, our readers certainly had some hot takes.

No surprise there.

You know the FHN Temp Check drill: I take your best hot takes and give them a rating from 1 to 100.

The higher the number, the hotter (or wilder) the take is.

I also share my thoughts on each one.

In today’s edition, there were questions about Anthony Duclair, Spencer Knight, Oliver Ekman-Larsson being misused on the power play, which team the Florida Panthers could meet in the playoffs, and much more.

Without further adieu, let’s get into it:

The Florida Panthers are really one top 9 winger with some scoring touch away from being truly complete. Maybe a Duclair reunion is order? – Andrew Twiss

Heat Index: 23

The first part of the take is pretty spot on.