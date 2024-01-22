Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Expected to be Without Gus Forsling in Nashville
The Florida Panthers will be without captain Sasha Barkov for the third consecutive game Monday night in Nashville — but top defenseman Gus Forsling is not expected to play, either.
While Barkov is out due to an undisclosed lower body injury, Forsling is on family leave.
Forsling did not make the trip to Tennessee with coach Paul Maurice saying on Sunday they did not plan to have him meet the team on Monday.
He is expected to return Wednesday against Arizona as he went through Florida’s full practice on Sunday morning in Sunrise.
Forsling was skating as a defensive extra.
Florida, which is trying to snap a four-game losing streak, held an optional skate on Monday in Nashville and Maurice did not field any questions about lineup changes.
If Forsling is out, Josh Mahura returns to the lineup.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson will slide up to the top defensive pairing with Aaron Ekblad; Mahura and Dmitry Kulikov will be the third pairing between Niko Mikkola and Brandon Montour.
Rookie Mackie Samoskevich returns to the lineup and will play in his fourth NHL game after being recalled after Will Lockwood was given a three-game suspension for his hit on Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period Friday night.
Samoskevich will be on the third line with Evan Rodrigues and Kevin Stenlund.
The starting goalies will be Anthony Stolarz and Jusse Sarros.
— Former Florida coach Andrew Brunette faces his old team for the first time as a head coach tonight.
“It’s never fun playing your former team,’’ Brunette said Monday. “My time there was awesome, I was very grateful to be around that group.
“They are a great hockey team, great guys. I loved coaching them, loved being around them. They had a lot of joy when they played.”
— As for Stolarz, Maurice said this was a planned start what with the Panthers playing four games this week — with three on the road and back-to-back games against the host Penguins and Islanders before the All-Star break.
Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled from Friday’s loss to the Wild with Stolarz giving up a power play goal in relief.
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ NASHVILLE PREDATORS
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-120); Puck line (-1.5, +185); Over/Under 6.5 (-105/-125)
- Season Series — At Nashville: Monday. At Florida: March 21.
- Last Season: Nashville won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 21-14-6, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (27-14-4) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen// 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
17 Evan Rodrigues // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
12 Jonah Gadjovich// 18 Steven Lorentz //94 Ryan Lomberg
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
7 Dmitry Kulikov // 28 Josh Mahura
41 Anthony Stolarz
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion-IR), Sasha Barkov (lower body)
Family Leave: Gus Forsling
Suspended: Will Lockwood (1st of 3)
Scratched: None
PROJECTED NASHVILLE PREDATORS (25-20-1) LINES
9 Filip Forsberg // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 14 Gustav Nyquist
44 Kiefer Sherwood // 82 Tommy Novak // 77 Luke Evangelista
13 Yakov Trenin // 10 Colton Sissons // 15 Denis Gurianov
36 Cole Smith // 47 Michael McCarron // 26 Philip Tomasino
59 Roman Josi // 57 Dante Fabbro
3 Jeremy Lauzon // 45 Alexandre Carrier
27 Ryan McDonagh // 2 Luke Schenn
74 Jusse Saros
32 Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Juuso Parssine, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie
Going to be a tough one tonight, missing some important pieces. Any word at all on when Cousins can get back into the lineup. Is this a league mandate or a team thing?
He just needs to be medically cleared. He has missed enough games to satisfy the IR requirements.
Geoege, Cousins misses his 9th game due to being injured, seeming on purpose by Jason Zucker, with a retalitory hit from behind into the boards, literally 25 feet away from the puck, and Nick had no ideal the hit was coming, it was as dirty a play as you will see in hockey, yet Jason is given only three games, hilariously, the same amount as lockwood just received . You said in the comment section that you thought it was the league sending a message by suspending Lockwood three games, Well, if that’s the case, what message were they trying… Read more »
I never said the DoPS made any sense when it came to suspensions. But, on the Cousins hit, they did mention that Cousins hit the AZ player when he was on his knees leading to Zucker coming in. And Cousins is not a goalie. This message was about one thing: Don’t run goalies when they are out of the crease playing the puck.
I actually thought they went light on Gudbranson for grabbing Cousins by the neck, throwing him to the ice and then pummeling him. There are plenty of shots to the head that the league ignores or goes soft on. This was referencing goalies only.