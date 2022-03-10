The FHN Morning Skate: Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are home for a shower and a change of close as they host the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena tonight before heading back on the road.

The Panthers played two away from home this week — winning back-to-back games at Buffalo and Pittsburgh — and will be flying to California over the weekend.

Florida will not be changing much of their lineup tonight, although new defenseman Petteri Lindbohm will make his debut with the Panthers in place of Lucas Carlsson.

Lindholm had a lot to say as he met the local media as you can see below.

We also have video from MacKenzie Weegar and coach Andrew Brunette.

More on Lindbohm from Colby D. Guy coming up later this afternoon.

Don’t forget to wear green tonight as the Panthers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a week early.

Per the Panthers, the team will be wearing special green warmups tongiht.

Green beer will be available for purchase at the Coors Light Cold Zone located on the Suite Level.

Fans can also purchase mystery-signed St. Patrick’s Day pucks at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com with all proceeds benefitting the Florida Panthers Foundation.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK