FHN Today: Florida Panthers Win a Staal Reunion

SUNRISE — It was a night the Florida Panthers celebrated Eric Staal for playing in his 1,300th NHL game — but it was a Knight who owned the evening.

Spencer Knight made 40 saves in leading the Panthers to a win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

But make no mistake, this was a big night for Staal and his family.

As coach Paul Maurice said, it seemed only fitting that Eric Staal got to play in a milestone game against the Hurricanes and with two of his brothers on the ice.

Florida had Eric Staal take the opening faceoff against Jordan with Marc nearby.

It was a fun night with a bigger crowd than many expected what with the weather concerns.

The Panthers will take Thursday off with Edmonton coming to town on Saturday.

Knight was the man on Wednesday night as he held onto the 1-0 lead Nick Cousins gave the Panthers midway through the first period until Sasha Barkov gave them a little more breathing room with a power play goal in the third.

Nice win for the Panthers — who had not beaten a 2022 playoff team until Wednesday.

— Maurice said it was “good hockey karma’’ that allowed Eric Staal to celebrate his 1,300th NHL game against the team he came to prominence with — as well as two of his brothers.

Not postponing the game despite being in a Hurricane Watch helped as well.

