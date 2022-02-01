Florida Panthers leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau named NHL ‘first star’ for January

After the month the Florida Panthers just wrapped up, it is no wonder to see the accolades continue to pour in.

On Tuesday, Anton Lundell was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month.

Not long afterward, star forward Jonathan Huberdeau was honored as the NHL’s first star of the month.

It was a heck of a month for the Panthers.

By beating up on the Blue Jackets 8-4 on Monday night, the Panthers won 12 games in a single month for the first time in history.

Florida went 12-2-1 to kick off 2022, outscoring its opponents 74-40.

Huberdeau was obviously a big part of that surge.

Not only did Huberdeau earn a spot on the NHL All-Star roster, he led the NHL with 19 assists and 25 points in 15 games as the Panthers (32-9-5, 69 points) go into tonight’s game against the Rangers atop the NHL standings.

Huberdeau had at least a point in 13 of 15 games — including a seven-game scoring streak to open the month (4-11, 15). He also recorded seven multi-point performances.

When January started, Huberdeau was 14 points behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid in the Art Ross Trophy race.

Huberdeau now leads the entire NHL with 63 points.

Aside from Huberdeau, Nashville goalie Juuse Saros and Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust were also honored.

