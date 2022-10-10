Florida Panthers Claim D Josh Mahura Off Waivers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers saw all six players they placed on waivers Sunday afternoon clear and made an addition of their own by claiming defenseman Josh Mahura from the Anaheim Ducks.

Mahura, 24, scored three goals with seven points in 38 games for Anaheim last season.

He is a left-handed defenseman who was a third-round pick by Anaheim in 2016. Mahura has played in 79 NHL games with the Ducks over the past four seasons.

By claiming Mahura, the Panthers are expected to sent Matt Kiersted to AHL Charlotte.

Panthers Hockey is Back!

For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers from Opening Night to the Playoffs, Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

On Sunday, the Panthers placed six players on waivers including forwards Aleksi Heponiemi and Chris Tierney as well as defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Michael Del Zotto.

All six of the players waived on Sunday cleared so they can be assigned to Charlotte.

The six are on two-way contracts. On Monday afternoon, coach Paul Maurice said the Panthers were expected to start the season with 20 players on the roster.

OshThe team has to be under the NHL’s $82.5 million salary cap by 5 p.m. today.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT NEW YORK ISLANDERS