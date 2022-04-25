Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Ryan Lomberg suspended, Andrew Brunette fined

4 hours ago

Florida panthers
Ryan Lomberg fights with Colorado Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel in the second period of the Florida Panthers game on Dec. 12 in Denver. — AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Florida Panthers will be without forward Ryan Lomberg for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins as he was suspended by the NHL for instigating a fight with Tampa Bay’sErik Cernak on Sunday night.

Lomberg, who left the ice wagging his finger at Cernak before skating off to big cheers from the home crowd, has also been fined $3,625 in salary.

Coach Andrew Brunette was fined $10,000 for getting a game misconduct during the aftermath of the Lomberg scuffle.

Lomberg was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, a 10-minute misconduct and a game misconduct at 16:24 of the third period.

Both the suspension to the player and the fine of the coach are automatic for a violation of Rule 46.21.

The Lightning ended Florida’s 13-game winning streak with an 8-4 win on Sunday night.

“I just asked a question,’’ Brunette said when asked about his ejection from the game.

“From my angle, I thought No. 81 for them dropped the gloves first. I wasn’t sure why Lomby got the instigator — that’s all I was asking. I guess they didn’t like that question.”

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BOSTON BRUINS

