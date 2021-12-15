The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida lays rare egg in Sunrise

SUNRISE — For some of you in the know, Miami was granted an expansion team in the CFL which was supposed to play in the Orange Bowl. The league even held an exhibition game at the old gem down in Little Havana.

Then, the CFL wised up, ending its “American” experience by packing up and becoming a Canadian football league again.

Why am I bringing this up?

No idea.

Better than talking about the Panthers game on Tuesday night, correct?

The Panthers got flat-out skunked on Tuesday in a game that started off awful — and only got worse as the clock ticked down.

Ottawa pulled off an 8-2 win against the first place team in the entire league. Heck, the Sens beat Tampa Bay on Saturday 4-0 so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Only it does.

Anyway, onto the videos.

Not only do I break down the slaughter, but Andrew Brunette, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Reinhart do as well. They were pretty honest.

The Panthers stunk.

But at least they got to play.

Unlike my Manatees.