Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Make Lineup Change Before Rematch with Jets
The Florida Panthers are coming off a big win against the Winnipeg Jets, but will still make a lineup change tonight in the rematch.
Florida coach Paul Maurice said that Jonah Gadjovich will be back tonight in Winnipeg on the right side of the fourth line.
Mackie Samoskevich will come out.
Samoskevich had replaced Gadjovich in Saturday’s 5-0 win over the Jets in Sunrise — and scored the game’s first goal when he deflected a Gus Forsling shot past Connor Hellebuyck.
— Jesper Boqvist, who did not skate Monday, is back after being hit low by Winnipeg defendseman Neal Pionk on Saturday. Pionk was fined $5,000 for clipping.
— The starting goalies: It will be a rematch of Saturday with Sergei Bobrovsky going against Hellebuyck.
— Maurice says he knows Winnipeg fans will have some interesting chants for his team Tuesday — but he complimented Florida’s fans for their ‘overrated’ missives at the Jets over the weekend.
“I kind of like the awareness,’’ Maurice said. “There was some respect there because they follow the game now, they follow the team, and knew the Jets were off to a historic start.’’
ON DECK: GAME 19
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WINNIPEG JETS
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Canada Life Center; Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-130); Puck line (-1.5, +170); Over/Under 6 (-110/-110)
- Last season: Winnipeg won 2-0
- This season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Jets 0 (Saturday). At Winnipeg: Tuesday.
- All-time regular season series: Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets lead 54-32-8, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu ONLY)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (12-5-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
70 Jesper Boqvist// 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
13 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich
PROJECTED WINNIPEG JETS (15-3-0) LINES
81 Kyle Connor // 55 Mark Scheifele // 13 Gabriel Vilardi
27 Nikolaj Ehlers // 7 Vladislav Namestnikov // 91 Cole Perfetti
62 Nino Niederreiter // 17 Adam Lowry // 22 Mason Appleton
36 Morgan Barron // 15 Rasmus Kupari // 9 Alex Iafallo
44 Josh Morrissey // 2 Dylan DeMelo
54 Dylan Samberg // 4 Neal Pionk
24 Haydn Fleury // 6 Colin Miller
37 Connor Hellebuyck
1 Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)
I bet it really p***** off their fans that two defensemen that they let walk both had goals against them…that’s gota sting.
And btw, what the heck could they possibly chant at us, the defending stanley cup champions, who just destroyed them five to nothing?