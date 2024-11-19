Florida Panthers Make Lineup Change Before Rematch with Jets

The Florida Panthers are coming off a big win against the Winnipeg Jets, but will still make a lineup change tonight in the rematch.

Florida coach Paul Maurice said that Jonah Gadjovich will be back tonight in Winnipeg on the right side of the fourth line.

Mackie Samoskevich will come out.

Samoskevich had replaced Gadjovich in Saturday’s 5-0 win over the Jets in Sunrise — and scored the game’s first goal when he deflected a Gus Forsling shot past Connor Hellebuyck.

— Jesper Boqvist, who did not skate Monday, is back after being hit low by Winnipeg defendseman Neal Pionk on Saturday. Pionk was fined $5,000 for clipping.

— The starting goalies: It will be a rematch of Saturday with Sergei Bobrovsky going against Hellebuyck.

— Maurice says he knows Winnipeg fans will have some interesting chants for his team Tuesday — but he complimented Florida’s fans for their ‘overrated’ missives at the Jets over the weekend.

“I kind of like the awareness,’’ Maurice said. “There was some respect there because they follow the game now, they follow the team, and knew the Jets were off to a historic start.’’

ON DECK: GAME 19

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WINNIPEG JETS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (12-5-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

70 Jesper Boqvist// 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

13 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues

10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

PROJECTED WINNIPEG JETS (15-3-0) LINES

81 Kyle Connor // 55 Mark Scheifele // 13 Gabriel Vilardi

27 Nikolaj Ehlers // 7 Vladislav Namestnikov // 91 Cole Perfetti

62 Nino Niederreiter // 17 Adam Lowry // 22 Mason Appleton

36 Morgan Barron // 15 Rasmus Kupari // 9 Alex Iafallo

44 Josh Morrissey // 2 Dylan DeMelo

54 Dylan Samberg // 4 Neal Pionk

24 Haydn Fleury // 6 Colin Miller

37 Connor Hellebuyck

1 Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)