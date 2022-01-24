Report Card Time: Handing out Florida Panthers midseason grades

The Florida Panthers wrapped up the most successful first half in the team’s 28 seasons with a shootout win Friday night in Vancouver — and now it is time to hand out midseason grades for each players.

As one might expect, there are not many failing grades being passed out here.

Those who have read my “report card” stories over the years know I usually grade up, anyway. It’s just my nature.

Still, there is not a lot to complain about with the Panthers this season.

Not only did they go into their second half atop the NHL standings, but they led the league in goals scored and goal-differencial.

From their top forwards to their depth defensemen, the Panthers have been pulling this wagon as a team.

The Panthers have been successful due to everyone playing as well as they have.

Are there some who stand out above the pack? Sure.

Are there some who could be giving more? Of course.

Has anyone been failing?

Noel Acciari (0 games; 0-0, 0) — Inc.

Usually, we do not include players who have yet to suit up but Acciari is a special case. Hurt on a freak play during a preseason game in Orlando, Acciari needed surgery but is now skating and practicing with the Panthers.

Acciari remains a big part of this team (he was Florida’s Masterton Award nominee in 2020) and will be counted on down the road.