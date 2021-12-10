Connect with us

FHN+

Olli Juolevi latest to get fresh start with Florida Panthers

Published

2 mins ago

on

Olli florida panthers juolevi
New Florida Panthers defenseman Olli Juolevi warms up before a game at FLA Live Arena not long after arriving from Vancouver. He is expected to make his debut with the team Friday night in Arizona. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Fresh starts have kind of been a thing with the Florida Panthers thing over the past year from Anthony Duclair, Alex Wennberg and Sam Bennett. Olli Juolevi is the latest to get the opportunity to turn things around with the Panthers.

In October, the Panthers acquired the defenseman from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade which sent Noah Juulsen and Juho Lammikko west.

Although it has taken a couple of months, the Panthers are finally going to see what Juolevi brings when the game lights are on.

Get FHN+ today!

After being out the opening months of the season with a groin pull, Juolevi has been activated and interim coach Andrew Brunette said the plan is for him to make his debut with the Panthers on Friday night against the host Arizona Coyotes.

Sasha Barkov and Anthony Duclair are also expected to be back in the lineup Friday.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.