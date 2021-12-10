Olli Juolevi latest to get fresh start with Florida Panthers

Fresh starts have kind of been a thing with the Florida Panthers thing over the past year from Anthony Duclair, Alex Wennberg and Sam Bennett. Olli Juolevi is the latest to get the opportunity to turn things around with the Panthers.

In October, the Panthers acquired the defenseman from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade which sent Noah Juulsen and Juho Lammikko west.

Although it has taken a couple of months, the Panthers are finally going to see what Juolevi brings when the game lights are on.

After being out the opening months of the season with a groin pull, Juolevi has been activated and interim coach Andrew Brunette said the plan is for him to make his debut with the Panthers on Friday night against the host Arizona Coyotes.

Sasha Barkov and Anthony Duclair are also expected to be back in the lineup Friday.